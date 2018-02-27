BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|7
|16
|Ituano
|9
|3
|5
|1
|10
|7
|14
|Bragantino
|9
|3
|3
|3
|7
|7
|12
|Atletico Linense
|8
|1
|2
|5
|9
|16
|5
|Thursday, Feb. 22
Ituano 2, Sao Paulo 1
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Corinthians 2, Palmeiras 0
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Sao Caetano 1, Sao Bento 0
Bragantino 2, Novorizontino 1
Sao Paulo 0, Ferroviaria 0
Mirassol 1, Ponte Preta 0
Santos 2, Santo Andre 0
|Monday, Feb. 26
Ituano 1, Red Bull Brasil 0
Botafogo vs. Atletico Linense 2300 GMT
|Friday, March 2
Ferroviaria vs. Mirassol 2215 GMT
|Saturday, March 3
Red Bull Brasil vs. Sao Bento 1930 GMT
Santo Andre vs. Botafogo 2200 GMT
|Sunday, March 4
Novorizontino vs. Ituano 0030 GMT
Santos vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT
Atletico Linense vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT
|Monday, March 5
Ponte Preta vs. Bragantino 2300 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Sao Caetano 2330 GMT
|Tuesday, March 6
Sao Bento vs. Ituano 2215 GMT
|Wednesday, March 7
Atletico Linense vs. Santo Andre 2000 GMT
Novorizontino vs. Santos 2130 GMT
Corinthians vs. Mirassol 2345 GMT
|Thursday, March 8
Ferroviaria vs. Bragantino 1900 GMT
Sao Caetano vs. Botafogo 2115 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|America Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flamengo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sport Recife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruzeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vitoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ceara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botafogo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasco Da Gama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corinthians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palmeiras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapecoense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fluminense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gremio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sao Paulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bahia BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Internacional
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0