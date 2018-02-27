  1. Home
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/27 07:18
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 9 5 1 3 13 7 16
Ituano 9 3 5 1 10 7 14
Bragantino 9 3 3 3 7 7 12
Atletico Linense 8 1 2 5 9 16 5
Thursday, Feb. 22

Ituano 2, Sao Paulo 1

Saturday, Feb. 24

Corinthians 2, Palmeiras 0

Sunday, Feb. 25

Sao Caetano 1, Sao Bento 0

Bragantino 2, Novorizontino 1

Sao Paulo 0, Ferroviaria 0

Mirassol 1, Ponte Preta 0

Santos 2, Santo Andre 0

Monday, Feb. 26

Ituano 1, Red Bull Brasil 0

Botafogo vs. Atletico Linense 2300 GMT

Friday, March 2

Ferroviaria vs. Mirassol 2215 GMT

Saturday, March 3

Red Bull Brasil vs. Sao Bento 1930 GMT

Santo Andre vs. Botafogo 2200 GMT

Sunday, March 4

Novorizontino vs. Ituano 0030 GMT

Santos vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT

Atletico Linense vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT

Monday, March 5

Ponte Preta vs. Bragantino 2300 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Sao Caetano 2330 GMT

Tuesday, March 6

Sao Bento vs. Ituano 2215 GMT

Wednesday, March 7

Atletico Linense vs. Santo Andre 2000 GMT

Novorizontino vs. Santos 2130 GMT

Corinthians vs. Mirassol 2345 GMT

Thursday, March 8

Ferroviaria vs. Bragantino 1900 GMT

Sao Caetano vs. Botafogo 2115 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0