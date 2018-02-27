  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/27 07:01
Boston 120 041 014—13 15 1
Pittsburgh 011 000 000—2 7 2

Haley, Rodriguez (3), Poyner (5), Cosart (6), Layne (8), Smith (9), and Vazquez, Rei; Nova, Taillon (3), Rivero (5), Hellweg (5), Kontos (6), Anderson (6), Neverauskas (7), Agrazal (8), Sendelbach (8), Escobar (9), Helton (9), and Cervelli, Williams. W_Haley 1-0. L_Nova 0-1. HRs_De La Guerra, Castillo, Sturgeon; Rodriguez.

___

Detroit 050 010 200—8 15 2
Baltimore 100 301 001—6 10 0

Fulmer, Barbato (3), Turnbull (4), Alexander (5), Soto (6), Montgomery (7), Moreno (8), Voelker (8), and McCann, Rogers; Gausman, Wotherspoon (2), Givens (3), Bleier (4), Ferrell (5), Rodriguez (6), Gamboa (7), Hart (8), Yacabonis (9), and Sisco, Wynns. W_Barbato 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Voelker. HRs_Mancini, Schoop.

___

Houston (ss) 000 000 000—0 4 2
Miami 121 007 00x—11 12 0

Martes, Quiala (2), Thornton (4), Harris (6), Hoyt (6), Ferrell (8), and Federowicz, Ritchie; Urena, Smith (3), Garcia (5), Steckenrider (7), Gonzalez (8), Mazza (9), and Realmuto, Wallach. W_Urena 1-0. L_Martes 0-1.

___

New York Mets 000 400 210—7 10 0
Houston (ss) 004 100 21x—8 11 0

Syndergaard, Robles (3), Callahan (4), Rhame (6), Smith (7), Bashlor (8), and Lobaton, Mazeika; Verlander, Giles (3), Rondon (4), Bailey (4), Sipp (6), Hauschild (7), McCurry (8), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_McCurry 1-0. L_Bashlor 1-1. HRs_Cecchini; Tucker, Davis, Stassi.

___

St. Louis 000 022 000—4 8 1
Minnesota 001 020 20x—5 10 2

Wacha, Hudson (3), Bowman (4), Schafer (5), Lucas (5), Greene (7), Sherriff (7), and Kelly, Baron; Hughes, Duffey (3), Busenitz (5), Anderson (5), Kinley (6), Baxendale (6), Thorpe (8), Jorge (9), and Garver, Astudillo. W_Thorpe 1-0. L_Greene 0-1. Sv_Jorge.

___

Toronto 000 003 001—4 7 1
Tampa Bay 000 106 00x—7 10 2

Borucki, Santos (3), Breslow (4), Alburquerque (5), Dermody (6), Ouellette (6), Mayza (7), Fernandez (8), and Maile, Jansen; Archer, De Leon (3), Castillo (4), Gibaut (5), Kittredge (5), Wood (7), Kolarek (8), Hall (9), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Kittredge 1-0. L_Dermody 0-1. HRs_Alford, Smith Jr.; Coats, Adames, McCarthy.

___

Washington 000 000 001—1 10 0
Atlanta 010 001 00x—2 9 0

Fedde, Dragmire (3), Mendez (5), Romero (6), Smith (6), Collins (8), and Severino, Gushue; Teheran, Vizcaino (3), Minter (4), Gomez (5), Moylan (6), Socolovich (7), Morris (8), Brothers (9), and Flowers, Brantly. W_Teheran 1-0. L_Fedde 0-1. Sv_Brothers. HRs_Sierra.

___

Colorado 000 200 002—4 7 1
Arizona (ss) 201 310 00x—7 10 1

Freeland, Musgrave (3), Rosscup (5), Rusin (7), Broyles (8), Diaz (6), and Iannetta, Rabago; Shipley, Salas (3), De la Rosa (4), Dimock (4), Nakaushiro (5), Clarke (7), Lewis (9), and Herrmann, Perez. W_Shipley 2-0. L_Freeland 0-2. HRs_Arenado, Rodgers; Goldschmidt.

___