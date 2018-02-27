Mexico: 2 Texans kidnapped, rescued near Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say two kidnapped Americans have been rescued near the northern city of Monterrey and their two alleged abductors arrested.

The Nuevo Leon prosecutors' office says in a statement the victims traveled to the state on Feb. 17, and lost contact with their families in the United States the following day. On Feb. 19, the relatives began to receive ransom demands.

The unidentified Texans were rescued by a special anti-kidnapping unit Saturday in the Monterrey suburb of Juarez, thanks to a tip that led them to locate the alleged kidnappers on a highway.

The Sunday statement said the Americans were transported to the United States in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate.