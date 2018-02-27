Monday's Major League Linescore

|Boston
|120
|041
|014—13
|15
|1
|Pittsburgh
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|2
Haley, Rodriguez (3), Poyner (5), Cosart (6), Layne (8), Smith (9), and Vazquez, Rei; Nova, Taillon (3), Rivero (5), Hellweg (5), Kontos (6), Anderson (6), Neverauskas (7), Agrazal (8), Sendelbach (8), Escobar (9), Helton (9), and Cervelli, Williams. W_Haley 1-0. L_Nova 0-1. HRs_De La Guerra, Castillo, Sturgeon; Rodriguez.
___
|Detroit
|050
|010
|200—8
|15
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|301
|001—6
|10
|0
Fulmer, Barbato (3), Turnbull (4), Alexander (5), Soto (6), Montgomery (7), Moreno (8), Voelker (8), and McCann, Rogers; Gausman, Wotherspoon (2), Givens (3), Bleier (4), Ferrell (5), Rodriguez (6), Gamboa (7), Hart (8), Yacabonis (9), and Sisco, Wynns. W_Barbato 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Voelker. HRs_Mancini, Schoop.
___
|Houston (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
|Miami
|121
|007
|00x—11
|12
|0
Martes, Quiala (2), Thornton (4), Harris (6), Hoyt (6), Ferrell (8), and Federowicz, Ritchie; Urena, Smith (3), Garcia (5), Steckenrider (7), Mazza (9), and Realmuto, Wallach. W_Urena 1-0. L_Martes 0-1.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|400
|210—7
|10
|0
|Houston (ss)
|004
|100
|21x—8
|11
|0
Syndergaard, Robles (3), Callahan (4), Rhame (6), Smith (7), Bashlor (8), and Lobaton, Mazeika; Verlander, Giles (3), Rondon (4), Bailey (4), Sipp (6), Hauschild (7), McCurry (8), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_McCurry 1-0. L_Bashlor 1-1. HRs_Cecchini; Tucker, Davis, Stassi.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|022
|000—4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|020
|20x—5
|10
|2
Wacha, Hudson (3), Bowman (4), Schafer (5), Lucas (5), Greene (7), Sherriff (7), and Kelly, Baron; Hughes, Duffey (3), Busenitz (5), Anderson (5), Kinley (6), Baxendale (6), Thorpe (8), Jorge (9), and Garver, Astudillo. W_Thorpe 1-0. L_Greene 0-1. Sv_Jorge.
___
|Toronto
|000
|003
|001—4
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|106
|00x—7
|10
|2
Borucki, Santos (3), Breslow (4), Alburquerque (5), Dermody (6), Ouellette (6), Mayza (7), Fernandez (8), and Maile, Jansen; Archer, De Leon (3), Castillo (4), Gibaut (5), Kittredge (5), Wood (7), Kolarek (8), Hall (9), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Kittredge 1-0. L_Dermody 0-1. HRs_Alford, Smith Jr.; Coats, Adames, McCarthy.
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|001—1
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|001
|00x—2
|9
|0
Fedde, Dragmire (3), Mendez (5), Romero (6), Smith (6), Collins (8), and Severino, Gushue; Teheran, Vizcaino (3), Minter (4), Gomez (5), Moylan (6), Socolovich (7), Morris (8), Brothers (9), and Flowers, Brantly. W_Teheran 1-0. L_Fedde 0-1. Sv_Brothers. HRs_Sierra.
___