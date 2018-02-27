Sounders' Jordan Morris out for season with knee injury

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris will miss the 2018 MLS season because of a torn knee ligament.

He has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said Monday he wants Morris to fully recover and therefore will not rush to get him back late in the season.

Morris was hurt Thursday late in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 matchup against El Salvador's Santa Tecla. Seattle lost 2-1.

Morris missed much of Seattle's run to the MLS Cup final last year with a hamstring injury. He appeared ready for a rebound season after a solid showing during U.S. national team camp in January.