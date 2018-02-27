Georgia Republicans upset after Delta cuts ties with NRA

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta's decision to cut marketing ties with the National Rifle Association has prompted some Georgia Republican lawmakers to question whether the Atlanta-based airline should get a tax cut on jet fuel.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that three GOP candidates for governor recently condemned Delta for joining more than a dozen U.S. corporations that have ended partnerships with the NRA after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The news comes as Delta appeared close to convincing lawmakers to restore a lucrative sales tax exemption on jet fuel. That proposal is part of Gov. Nathan Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.

Delta said in a news release that the company's decision "merely confirmed its neutral status" in the national debate over guns.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com