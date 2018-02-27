Bomb-detection units coming to New York City's Penn Station

NEW YORK (AP) — Suicide vest-detection technology is coming to New York City's Penn Station.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says Monday that the federal Transportation Security Administration will start testing the screening equipment on Tuesday.

The Democrat pushed for the technology to be tested in New York City after a Bangladeshi immigrant injured himself setting off a crude pipe bomb strapped to his chest in December in a subway passageway.

The TSA has been working on the devices, known as stand-off explosive detection units, since 2004 with transit agencies. The technology has also been used to secure large events like the Super Bowl and has been tested in a Los Angeles transit station.

The machines, mounted on tripods, screen people at a distance without slowing them down. Several versions are being evaluated.