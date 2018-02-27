Trump to host Macron for first state visit on April 24

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has set the date for the first state visit of President Donald Trump's administration.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will be hosting French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN') on April 24.

Trump was the first U.S. president in decades to close his first year in office without welcoming a fellow world leader for a state visit.

The designation means Macron will be welcomed to the White House with a South Lawn arrival ceremony. He'll also be the honored guest at a glitzy state dinner.

Trump was Macron's special guest at a Bastille Day celebration last year that coincided with the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I. Trump has said he wants to hold a similar parade in Washington late this year.