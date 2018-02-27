  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/27 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 121.90 Up .90
Mar 119.50 121.05 119.50 120.50 Up 1.05
May 124.05 Up .90
May 121.55 122.70 121.25 121.90 Up .90
Jul 123.70 124.80 123.35 124.05 Up .90
Sep 126.00 127.05 125.60 126.30 Up .95
Dec 129.35 130.35 128.95 129.70 Up 1.05
Mar 132.65 133.70 132.30 133.05 Up 1.10
May 135.20 135.70 134.30 135.05 Up 1.10
Jul 136.75 137.45 136.20 136.85 Up 1.10
Sep 138.35 139.05 138.35 138.50 Up 1.10
Dec 140.85 141.05 140.85 141.05 Up 1.15
Mar 143.45 143.55 143.20 143.55 Up 1.10
May 145.30 Up 1.10
Jul 147.00 Up 1.10
Sep 148.10 148.60 148.10 148.60 Up 1.10
Dec 151.00 Up 1.20