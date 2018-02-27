New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|121.90
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|119.50
|121.05
|119.50
|120.50
|Up
|1.05
|May
|124.05
|Up
|.90
|May
|121.55
|122.70
|121.25
|121.90
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|123.70
|124.80
|123.35
|124.05
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|126.00
|127.05
|125.60
|126.30
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|129.35
|130.35
|128.95
|129.70
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|132.65
|133.70
|132.30
|133.05
|Up
|1.10
|May
|135.20
|135.70
|134.30
|135.05
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|136.75
|137.45
|136.20
|136.85
|Up
|1.10
|Sep
|138.35
|139.05
|138.35
|138.50
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|140.85
|141.05
|140.85
|141.05
|Up
|1.15
|Mar
|143.45
|143.55
|143.20
|143.55
|Up
|1.10
|May
|145.30
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|147.00
|Up
|1.10
|Sep
|148.10
|148.60
|148.10
|148.60
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|151.00
|Up
|1.20