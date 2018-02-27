Man charged in attempt to steal drugs smuggled in on sled

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man traveled to Vermont to try to steal almost 200 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills that a Canadian man was trying to smuggle into the United States on a sled.

Federal court documents say Yazid Al Fayyad Finn was arrested earlier this month in North Carolina and indicted in Vermont on a charge that he attempted to possess the drug Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, with intent to distribute.

Finn's attorney did not return an email seeking comment.

An affidavit says Finn traveled to Vermont in January 2016 after learning that a large load of the drug was being smuggled into Vermont. He later told agents stealing the pills would be "like hitting the lottery."

The smuggler from Quebec was apprehended by Border Patrol agents.