By  Associated Press
2018/02/27 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 320.35 320.45 319.55 319.55 Down 1.30
Mar 320.85 323.40 318.80 319.75 Down 1.50
Apr 321.65 324.50 320.25 321.15 Down 1.15
May 323.10 325.65 321.35 322.45 Down .85
Jun 324.45 326.30 322.50 323.40 Down .85
Jul 325.00 327.50 323.45 324.35 Down .85
Aug 325.35 325.35 325.15 325.25 Down .85
Sep 327.65 327.65 325.50 326.05 Down .75
Oct 326.95 Down .70
Nov 327.45 327.65 327.45 327.65 Down .65
Dec 330.00 330.00 327.50 327.95 Down .60
Jan 328.60 Down .50
Feb 329.10 Down .50
Mar 329.30 329.55 329.30 329.55 Down .50
Apr 330.20 Down .45
May 330.35 330.50 328.45 330.50 Down .45
Jun 331.00 Down .45
Jul 331.05 331.30 331.05 331.30 Down .45
Aug 331.65 Down .45
Sep 332.00 Down .50
Oct 332.30 Down .50
Nov 332.35 Down .50
Dec 332.60 Down .65
Jan 332.75 Down .65
Mar 332.95 Down .65
May 333.00 Down .65
Jul 333.05 Down .65
Sep 333.10 Down .65
Dec 333.15 Down .65
Mar 333.20 Down .65
May 333.25 Down .65
Jul 333.30 Down .65
Sep 333.35 Down .65
Dec 333.40 Down .65
Mar 333.45 Down .65
May 333.50 Down .65
Jul 333.55 Down .65
Sep 333.60 Down .65
Dec 333.65 Down .65