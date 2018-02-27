New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|320.35
|320.45
|319.55
|319.55 Down 1.30
|Mar
|320.85
|323.40
|318.80
|319.75 Down 1.50
|Apr
|321.65
|324.50
|320.25
|321.15 Down 1.15
|May
|323.10
|325.65
|321.35
|322.45
|Down .85
|Jun
|324.45
|326.30
|322.50
|323.40
|Down .85
|Jul
|325.00
|327.50
|323.45
|324.35
|Down .85
|Aug
|325.35
|325.35
|325.15
|325.25
|Down .85
|Sep
|327.65
|327.65
|325.50
|326.05
|Down .75
|Oct
|326.95
|Down .70
|Nov
|327.45
|327.65
|327.45
|327.65
|Down .65
|Dec
|330.00
|330.00
|327.50
|327.95
|Down .60
|Jan
|328.60
|Down .50
|Feb
|329.10
|Down .50
|Mar
|329.30
|329.55
|329.30
|329.55
|Down .50
|Apr
|330.20
|Down .45
|May
|330.35
|330.50
|328.45
|330.50
|Down .45
|Jun
|331.00
|Down .45
|Jul
|331.05
|331.30
|331.05
|331.30
|Down .45
|Aug
|331.65
|Down .45
|Sep
|332.00
|Down .50
|Oct
|332.30
|Down .50
|Nov
|332.35
|Down .50
|Dec
|332.60
|Down .65
|Jan
|332.75
|Down .65
|Mar
|332.95
|Down .65
|May
|333.00
|Down .65
|Jul
|333.05
|Down .65
|Sep
|333.10
|Down .65
|Dec
|333.15
|Down .65
|Mar
|333.20
|Down .65
|May
|333.25
|Down .65
|Jul
|333.30
|Down .65
|Sep
|333.35
|Down .65
|Dec
|333.40
|Down .65
|Mar
|333.45
|Down .65
|May
|333.50
|Down .65
|Jul
|333.55
|Down .65
|Sep
|333.60
|Down .65
|Dec
|333.65
|Down .65