BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2215
|Up
|21
|Mar
|2204
|2228
|2203
|2224
|Up
|20
|May
|2238
|Up
|21
|May
|2202
|2220
|2160
|2215
|Up
|21
|Jul
|2221
|2244
|2185
|2238
|Up
|21
|Sep
|2244
|2259
|2202
|2254
|Up
|22
|Dec
|2254
|2272
|2218
|2267
|Up
|21
|Mar
|2266
|2278
|2229
|2278
|Up
|21
|May
|2283
|2286
|2237
|2286
|Up
|21
|Jul
|2291
|2297
|2291
|2297
|Up
|20
|Sep
|2297
|2309
|2269
|2309
|Up
|20
|Dec
|2315
|2325
|2287
|2325
|Up
|18