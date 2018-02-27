Panama's government steps into Trump hotel dispute

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama's government is formally investigating a complaint that executives for President Donald Trump's family hotel business are refusing to physically leave the 70-story luxury Trump hotel there amid a management dispute.

The Public Ministry said Monday it was investigating whether there was any illegal conduct in the matter.

The announcement escalated an already tense standoff between the hotel's owners and Trump's executives, who were hired years ago to manage the business. Hotel owners have been seeking to dump Trump's brand and management team since October over allegations of poor financial performance and financial misconduct. Trump's company disputes those claims and says it won't physically leave before the business dispute is resolved in arbitration.

Both sides acknowledged that armed security guards hired by Trump's executives are on the scene.