Winter Olympian Ledecka receives hero's welcome in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Ester Ledecka has received a hero's welcome in the Czech capital after winning an unprecedented Winter Olympics double in snowboarding and Alpine skiing.

"Ester, Ester," chanted thousands of Czechs who braved freezing temperatures to see Ledecka at Prague's picturesque Old Town Square on Monday.

Her victory in the super-G ranks among the unlikeliest in the history of skiing. She came from nowhere to beat a field including Lindsey Vonn and defending champion Anna Veith.

Ledecka had already won snowboarding's parallel giant slalom, and the part-time skier became the first athlete to compete in ski racing and snowboarding at the Winter Games.

When asked what has changed for her after her Olympic success in Pyeongchang, she replied: "I remain the same. It's all about just the two medals around my neck and so many of you are here."