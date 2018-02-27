Anna Wintour's front row with royalty, Hollywood and real

FILE - This is a Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as she sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Q
ROME (AP) — She has sat next to royalty both Hollywood and real, often donning her trademark dark sunglasses to block the glare from the catwalks of the world's fashion capitals.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had a front-row seat of a different sort Monday, on hand for a sneak preview of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibit of the Costume Institute, featuring 40 vestments and liturgical accessories from the Vatican.
Wintour joined Donatella Versace and the Vatican's culture minister, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, for a Roman launch of the exhibit, featuring a half-dozen Vatican treasures — bejeweled miters, papal tiaras and a golden-threaded papal cape — that will soon be sent off to New York.
She seemed to have coordinated her outfit with Ravasi, donning a red and black velvet tunic dress for the posh Met launch at the Palazzo Colonna, a onetime papal residence in downtown Rome.
It was her latest high-profile photo op, after she had a seat of honor next to Queen Elizabeth II during London Fashion Week earlier this month. Previously, her front-row fashion show seatmates have included Oprah Winfrey, Beckham and Kim Kardashian.
On Monday, amid the papal pomp and Baroque splendor of Palazzo Colonna, Wintour's sunglasses were nowhere to be seen.