Romania council clears premier of calling rivals 'autistic'

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A government council has cleared Romania's prime minister of wrongdoing after she publicly using the word "autistic" to describe political rivals.

The National Council to Fight Discrimination, a government agency, on Monday voted 8-1 to agree that Premier Viorica Dancila expressed herself "within the limits of freedom of expression which doesn't constitute discrimination."

In a television interview this month, Dancila, a former member of the European Parliament, attacked former colleagues for speaking out against Romania in the Parliament.

She said that "these people misinform. They know the reality, but they don't want to accept it ... I believe these people are autistic and don't see and don't hear what is obvious for those of good faith."

Dancila apologized the next day and met people suffering from autism.