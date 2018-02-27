Hulu asks: 'Is it time to examine how 9/11 happened?'

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Sarsgaard (SAHRZ'-gahrd) is returning to a hot-button issue that once caused his family to flee America.

He's one of the stars of "The Looming Tower," Hulu's powerful look at the events that led up to the al-Qaida-led 2001 attacks. The 10-episode miniseries is adapted from Lawrence Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same title.

Sarsgaard knows all too well how dangerous wading into the subject of 9/11 blame can be. After all, his wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, created a firestorm in 2005 when she suggested that U.S. foreign policy might have had some role in the attacks.

The actor says the backlash was so big the family had to leave the country. He hopes enough time has passed now that Americans "can start thinking about what went wrong."