11 Congolese refugees killed in Rwanda protests, UN says

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A United Nations official says 11 Congolese refugees were killed last week as Rwandan police tried to put down a protest over reduced food rations.

Daniela Ionita with the U.N. refugee agency says the deaths occurred in Kiziba refugee camp and the nearby town of Kibuye in western Rwanda.

The U.N. is urging Rwandan authorities to investigate.

Rwandan police had confirmed only five dead in a statement on Friday that said they had acted after "demonstrators armed with stones, sticks and metal projectiles assaulted and wounded seven police officers."

The demonstrations demanding better living conditions or relocation began Tuesday in Kiziba camp, which hosts over 17,000 Congolese refugees.

Underfunding forced the U.N. World Food Program to cut food rations by 25 percent in January.