Mexico wine country: Foodie paradise and tastings in Baja

ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Wine lovers, listen up: There's a little-known wine region south of the border called Valle de Guadalupe (VIE-ay day gwah-deh-LOO-peh). It's a bit dustier and rougher around the edges than California's prized Napa Valley, but Baja's burgeoning wine country offers an unpretentious, budget-friendly experience clustered along a main highway known as the Ruta del Vino (ROO-tah del VEE-no).

The area in Mexico two hours south of San Diego is home to hip hotels, an impressive culinary scene and more than 100 wineries.

The greenest and busiest time to visit is May through September. Other months offer a quieter trip with more personal attention — often from winemakers themselves. Add in evenings spent sipping chardonnay by a fire pit and it's a memorable wine getaway with a fraction of the fuss.