US Open abandons 18 holes for 2-hole playoff

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Open is changing to a two-hole aggregate playoff, making it the last of the four majors to do away with an 18-hole playoff.

The change takes effect immediately and would be used at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island in June if there is a tie after 72 holes. The U.S. Golf Association also decided to make its other three open champions two-hole playoffs — the U.S. Women's Open, U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Senior Women's Open.

The U.S Open has had 33 playoffs in its 117 years, all decided by 18 holes or more. The last U.S. Open playoff was 10 years ago at Torrey Pines, where Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in 19 holes for his 14th major.