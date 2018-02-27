The Latest: Mass held on 25th anniversary of WTC bombing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Survivors, families, investigators and prosecutors are among those who gathered at a memorial Mass marking the 25th anniversary of the first terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

The service was held St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, about a block from the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Monday is the 25th anniversary of the blast, which killed six people, one of them pregnant, and injured more than 1,000. It became a harbinger of terror at the twin towers, eight years before their destruction on 9/11.

A ceremony also is being held on the Sept. 11 memorial plaza. It will include the reading of victims' names and a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., when the bomb exploded.

Sept. 11 museum president Alice Greenwald says the bombing marked a pivotal moment in the city's history and the nation's reckoning with the threat of international terrorism.

___

10:30 p.m.

