The Latest: Mass held on 25th anniversary of WTC bombing

By  Associated Press
2018/02/27 00:43

The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north

A visitor to the National September 11 Museum, in New York, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, reads a letter by Carl Selinger to his wife and children as he wait

A visitor to the National September 11 Museum, in New York, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, looks at a timeline of events of the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attac

A visitor to the National September 11 Museum, in New York, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, looks at a model of the World Trade Center parking garage created b

A fragment of a memorial fountain, that was constructed after Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center and was destroyed on Sept. 11,

A piece of the rented van, and rental agreement, that began leading investigators to Muslim extremists who sought to punish the United States for its

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1993 file photo, emergency vehicles and personnel fill New York's West Street following an underground explosion that rocked t

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1993 file photo, firefighters remove a victim on a gurney outside one of the World Trade Center's twin towers in New York, aft

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 1993 file photo, Port Authority and New York City Police officers view the damage caused by a truck bomb that exploded in the

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1993 file photo, victims of a truck bombing at the World Trade Center in New York are treated at the scene. It was a terror at

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1993 file photo, two New York City police officers help an injured women away from the scene of the World Trade Center truck b

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Survivors, families, investigators and prosecutors are among those who gathered at a memorial Mass marking the 25th anniversary of the first terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

The service was held St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, about a block from the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Monday is the 25th anniversary of the blast, which killed six people, one of them pregnant, and injured more than 1,000. It became a harbinger of terror at the twin towers, eight years before their destruction on 9/11.

A ceremony also is being held on the Sept. 11 memorial plaza. It will include the reading of victims' names and a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., when the bomb exploded.

Sept. 11 museum president Alice Greenwald says the bombing marked a pivotal moment in the city's history and the nation's reckoning with the threat of international terrorism.

___

10:30 p.m.

Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

Monday is the 25th anniversary of the blast, which killed six people, one of them pregnant, and injured more than 1,000. It became a harbinger of terror at the twin towers, eight years before their destruction on 9/11.

A ceremony on the Sept. 11 memorial plaza will include the reading of victims' names and a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., when the bomb exploded. Earlier Monday, a Mass at a nearby church will remember those killed.

Sept. 11 museum president Alice Greenwald says the bombing marked a pivotal moment in the city's history and the nation's reckoning with the threat of international terrorism.