Brazil police probes graft at Salvador World Cup stadium

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil federal police believe a 2014 World Cup stadium in the city of Salvador was overpriced by more than $130 million, and those funds were diverted to political campaigns.

Federal police say in a statement on Monday that former Bahia state governor Jaques Wagner is among the targets of the investigation.

Wagner has not replied to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Fonte Nova Stadium hosted six matches at the 2014 World Cup. Its cost is currently estimated at $250 million.

Federal police say public officials favored construction companies OAS and Odebrecht in the tender for the demolition and reconstruction of Fonte Nova Stadium.

Wagner's Workers' Party believes he should run for president this year.