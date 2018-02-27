Poland's Nieborow Palace: Lovely interiors, dramatic history

NIEBOROW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Nieborow (Nyeh-boh-roov) Palace offers visitors a glimpse of beautiful interiors as well as dramatic stories from the past.

The palace has hosted world leaders, survived communism and wars, and even has a connection to the Kennedys.

Stanislaw Radziwill, the son of the palace's last owner, Prince Janusz Radziwill, was married to Lee Radziwill, and Lee's sister Jacqueline was married to President John F. Kennedy.

The splendid early classicist palace survived World War II and decades of communism almost untouched.

A sign was put up in 1945 saying that the palace was a branch of the state-owned museum, not private property. That saved the site from wartime plunder.

The Radziwills never got their palace back, though Lee Radziwill and her husband made a one-day visit to the palace in 1971.