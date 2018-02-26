Davis Cup to be transformed into a World Cup of Tennis

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup is set to be transformed into a one-week, 18-nation World Cup of Tennis in a major overhaul of the international team event in the men's game.

The International Tennis Federation says it has unanimously endorsed a proposal to create a new season-ending event in November starting in 2019.

The World Cup of Tennis would be played over seven days in the traditional week of the David Cup final, and comprise a round-robin format followed by a quarterfinal knockout stage. Each match would consist of two singles and a doubles.

Sixteen teams would automatically qualify for the finals and two more would be selected.

The event has been devised in conjunction with investment group Kosmos in a partnership worth $3 billion over 25 years.

ITF President David Haggerty said Monday it is "a complete game-changer for the ITF and for tennis."

The Davis Cup was established in 1900.