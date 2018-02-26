Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending the market's gains from late last week.

Steel companies were gaining early Monday on reports of possible tariffs on imported steel. U.S. Steel rose 3.5 percent and AK Steel rose 3.1 percent.

Investors were relieved to see that bond yields continued to retreat from the four-year highs they reached last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,765.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 218 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,528. The Nasdaq composite increased 56 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,394.