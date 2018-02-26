Classes resuming in district where fire destroyed 25 buses

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — Schools are reopening in a Pennsylvania district where a fire destroyed more than two dozen school buses.

Classes were canceled after the fast-moving blaze broke out Friday at a Parkland school district garage in South Whitehall, near Allentown.

Authorities say at least 25 buses were destroyed in the blaze, which was roughly 25 percent of the district's fleet. No injuries were reported.

The district was able to obtain temporary buses from two vendors, and its mechanics have repaired more than a dozen buses that had minor damage. The district also had eight reserve buses that are will be used to transport students Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. People who live near the site reported hearing explosions.