Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;W;9;81%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;79;67;Becoming cloudy;82;70;ENE;11;62%;30%;7

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;54;46;Showers around;60;44;SW;14;75%;64%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;61;45;Brief p.m. showers;55;50;SSW;6;71%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, cold;33;21;Low clouds breaking;33;19;ENE;10;57%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;32;13;Turning cloudy, cold;22;3;N;4;69%;22%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;62;44;Some sun, pleasant;64;50;E;5;62%;60%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;29;5;Cloudy and colder;22;18;E;13;90%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;90;72;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;ENE;5;63%;77%;6

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;59;43;A shower;59;50;SW;8;59%;87%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;73;67;Cloudy with a shower;75;67;NE;7;70%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Spotty showers;65;52;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;NE;6;68%;63%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;95;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;6;72%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;89;60;Sunny and pleasant;89;59;E;8;28%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;92;76;An afternoon shower;90;76;SSW;6;67%;63%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;52;33;Spotty showers;42;36;ENE;10;62%;84%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;54;30;Cloudy and chilly;45;32;SSE;5;46%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Very cold with snow;24;18;A little snow;26;16;SW;7;65%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;29;14;Clearing;27;11;E;7;28%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;44;A t-storm in spots;68;45;NW;6;68%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;64;Clouds and sun;82;64;NNE;8;64%;74%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very cold;25;17;A bit of snow;21;15;NNW;11;56%;81%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;30;19;Low clouds breaking;30;16;ENE;9;42%;15%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, breezy, colder;20;14;Snow;19;9;ENE;13;76%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and very cold;28;16;A little snow;23;14;NE;7;51%;87%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;79;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;ENE;7;55%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, a t-storm;93;65;A shower or t-storm;89;66;NW;5;50%;81%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;52;39;Clouds and sun;59;44;WSW;9;55%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;NNE;6;36%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;85;61;Mostly sunny;74;61;SSE;16;68%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;77;64;Partly sunny;79;65;NNE;4;60%;30%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;72;Abundant sunshine;92;72;ESE;8;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunny, not as cool;52;40;Partly sunny, mild;57;45;SSW;12;52%;28%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;7;74%;65%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;28;20;A couple of squalls;24;17;ENE;19;59%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;72;63;Mostly sunny;72;63;N;7;89%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Dense fog will lift;66;49;Spotty showers;62;58;S;7;84%;89%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;ENE;9;69%;29%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;81;60;Hazy sunshine;87;62;NNW;9;49%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunshine and breezy;46;22;Clouds and sunshine;47;22;WSW;8;34%;5%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;81;68;Hazy sun;91;69;E;4;48%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;W;5;72%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cold;37;28;P.M. snow showers;38;25;ENE;18;71%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;62;47;Brief a.m. showers;63;44;NNE;8;50%;61%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;62;57;Spotty showers;62;56;SW;18;74%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;71;65;Low clouds;76;67;SSE;8;77%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;62;A shower or t-storm;77;62;ENE;7;78%;81%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;E;10;62%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;17;0;Snow showers, colder;6;-5;NE;15;71%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;76;Some sun, pleasant;94;78;SE;6;59%;23%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;71;61;Becoming cloudy;71;64;ESE;9;76%;34%;6

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;82;74;Mostly cloudy, windy;82;73;ENE;19;61%;62%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;94;64;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;SE;6;23%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;78;58;Partial sunshine;78;57;NNW;7;55%;7%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;47;40;An afternoon shower;45;41;ENE;8;79%;86%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;W;7;73%;72%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;Plenty of sun;89;73;N;7;48%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;75;57;Cloudy;76;57;NW;4;59%;44%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;An afternoon shower;49;39;Not as cool;58;37;N;3;43%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;91;66;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;WNW;5;35%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;S;6;69%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;102;72;Sunny and hot;103;74;NNE;8;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Quite cold;21;4;Very cold with snow;16;12;ENE;10;62%;97%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;85;72;A shower or two;85;72;NNE;6;57%;78%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;89;73;A shower or t-storm;88;72;WSW;7;71%;90%;11

Kolkata, India;Sun and clouds;91;67;Hazy sunshine;92;66;SSW;5;42%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;73;Clouds and sun, warm;97;74;N;4;59%;31%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;37;A t-storm in spots;55;38;E;7;70%;68%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;85;77;A shower or t-storm;85;78;SW;6;81%;68%;5

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;77;70;Partly sunny;77;69;SSE;8;71%;39%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Times of rain;60;53;Cloudy with a shower;61;56;SSW;7;82%;89%;2

London, United Kingdom;A couple of squalls;35;26;Snow showers;33;25;NNE;9;68%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;65;45;A shower or two;57;43;NW;5;52%;59%;4

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;A shower or t-storm;86;76;W;6;76%;67%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;61;35;A little p.m. rain;43;40;SSE;6;48%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;85;81;A t-storm in spots;88;80;E;9;67%;72%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;N;5;75%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;91;78;E;9;58%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;79;58;Mostly sunny;86;68;N;13;42%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny intervals;77;54;A t-storm in spots;77;51;SSE;4;41%;45%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;68;A shower in spots;83;69;NE;6;67%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid with some sun;14;-7;Mostly sunny;7;1;ENE;9;64%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;Sunshine and nice;87;77;E;12;72%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;Mostly sunny;80;64;ENE;8;58%;10%;9

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, breezy, mild;41;26;Increasing clouds;44;33;WSW;4;62%;25%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;5;-5;Sunny, but frigid;6;-8;NE;6;59%;25%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;97;78;Hazy and hot;96;79;NE;6;42%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;90;59;Sun and clouds;87;61;NNE;11;38%;9%;11

New York, United States;Fog this morning;52;38;Sunny and mild;55;40;SW;7;33%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;57;48;Mostly sunny;65;45;WSW;8;66%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;8;-14;Sunny, but cold;5;-13;E;3;84%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;34;Sunshine;55;38;NE;6;50%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Mostly sunny, cold;18;7;NNE;12;53%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with some sun;41;21;Mostly sunny, mild;45;32;SW;11;62%;30%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable cloudiness;86;79;A morning shower;86;79;E;9;75%;75%;11

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;88;71;A t-storm in spots;89;71;NNW;10;64%;45%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;87;72;Spotty showers;86;71;NE;8;69%;70%;11

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;32;20;Turning sunny;30;18;ENE;10;29%;3%;3

Perth, Australia;Cooler with some sun;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;SE;12;44%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;97;73;Clouds and sun;95;76;SSW;5;54%;29%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;Cloudy with a shower;91;75;ENE;9;71%;87%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;67;A shower in places;88;66;ENE;5;46%;48%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, very cold;22;9;Low clouds breaking;20;9;ENE;6;37%;41%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;48;30;Low clouds;49;29;ENE;4;62%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;67;53;A few showers;66;54;S;10;61%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A little p.m. rain;66;52;Clouds and sun;66;50;SSE;11;70%;29%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;86;76;A shower or two;86;77;ESE;7;76%;84%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;45;42;A morning shower;44;37;SSE;15;82%;47%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;18;1;Sunshine and colder;10;-3;ENE;10;72%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;E;4;79%;85%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;71;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;59;NNW;13;51%;7%;7

Rome, Italy;Colder;40;18;Sunny, but cold;40;18;NNE;6;59%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder with flurries;14;-5;Colder;3;-9;ENE;10;61%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;54;42;Mostly sunny;58;43;W;10;42%;8%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;60;Partly sunny;80;59;ENE;11;57%;7%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;81;70;A shower or two;81;71;ENE;8;68%;83%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny;77;62;N;5;73%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;82;48;Mostly sunny;79;49;WNW;5;27%;6%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;85;55;Nice with some sun;81;55;SW;5;53%;15%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;78;66;A shower or two;79;66;N;5;76%;69%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;65;48;Occasional rain;56;53;SSW;7;85%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;45;37;A little rain;46;39;S;10;76%;69%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;51;29;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SE;5;49%;29%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;55;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;46;SE;13;70%;89%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;NNE;12;73%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold with snow;24;18;Snow showers;31;16;ESE;10;80%;98%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;72;A shower or two;81;71;ENE;7;66%;67%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of squalls;26;11;A couple of squalls;16;12;ENE;13;61%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Morning showers;72;66;Partly sunny;76;63;NE;12;55%;25%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;69;61;Warmer;78;61;SE;8;63%;15%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, snow showers;19;3;A snow shower;8;-2;ENE;12;60%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;61;48;Mild with some sun;64;46;ENE;6;62%;14%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;54;35;A little a.m. rain;43;34;N;5;84%;75%;1

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;59;47;A shower in the a.m.;57;45;NNE;7;41%;66%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;69;56;Showers around;66;52;ESE;6;68%;60%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;49;37;A little rain;47;31;ENE;6;64%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with clearing;44;37;Partly sunny;51;39;WNW;8;54%;25%;4

Toronto, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;43;29;Mostly sunny, mild;48;34;SW;12;66%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;53;A p.m. shower or two;72;53;WNW;10;56%;66%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;57;44;An afternoon shower;60;45;W;6;73%;60%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;14;-4;A little p.m. snow;22;-10;NNW;5;79%;80%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;41;34;Showers around;43;35;ENE;5;67%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;Very cold;23;13;Cloudy and very cold;20;11;NNW;10;41%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, not as hot;88;70;Partly sunny;85;68;ESE;5;49%;27%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;13;-4;Mostly sunny;9;0;ENE;9;63%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid;17;8;Cloudy and very cold;17;6;ENE;11;56%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning rain, cooler;61;57;Cloudy;68;60;ENE;13;62%;83%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;99;67;Lots of sun, warm;97;65;SW;4;40%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;53;32;A morning shower;50;33;E;3;62%;57%;3

