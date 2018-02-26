Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;W;15;81%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;26;20;Becoming cloudy;28;21;ENE;17;62%;30%;7

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;12;8;Showers around;15;7;SW;22;75%;64%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;16;7;Brief p.m. showers;13;10;SSW;9;71%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-6;Low clouds breaking;1;-7;ENE;16;57%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-11;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-16;N;7;69%;22%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;17;7;Some sun, pleasant;18;10;E;7;62%;60%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;-2;-15;Cloudy and colder;-6;-8;E;21;90%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;32;22;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;ENE;7;63%;77%;6

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;15;6;A shower;15;10;SW;12;59%;87%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;23;19;Cloudy with a shower;24;20;NE;12;70%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Spotty showers;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;NE;10;68%;63%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;10;72%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;32;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;E;13;28%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSW;9;67%;63%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;11;0;Spotty showers;6;2;ENE;16;62%;84%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;12;-1;Cloudy and chilly;7;0;SSE;9;46%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Very cold with snow;-5;-8;A little snow;-3;-9;SW;11;65%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;-2;-10;Clearing;-3;-11;E;11;28%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;7;A t-storm in spots;20;7;NW;9;68%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Clouds and sun;28;18;NNE;12;64%;74%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very cold;-4;-9;A bit of snow;-6;-9;NNW;17;56%;81%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;-1;-7;Low clouds breaking;-1;-9;ENE;14;42%;15%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, breezy, colder;-7;-10;Snow;-7;-13;ENE;21;76%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and very cold;-2;-9;A little snow;-5;-10;NE;12;51%;87%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;ENE;11;55%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, a t-storm;34;19;A shower or t-storm;32;19;NW;8;50%;81%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;11;4;Clouds and sun;15;6;WSW;14;55%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;NNE;9;36%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;29;16;Mostly sunny;24;16;SSE;26;68%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNE;6;60%;30%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;22;Abundant sunshine;33;22;ESE;12;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunny, not as cool;11;4;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;SSW;20;52%;28%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;11;74%;65%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;-2;-7;A couple of squalls;-4;-9;ENE;31;59%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;Mostly sunny;22;17;N;12;89%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Dense fog will lift;19;10;Spotty showers;17;15;S;11;84%;89%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;ENE;14;69%;29%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;27;16;Hazy sunshine;31;16;NNW;15;49%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunshine and breezy;8;-6;Clouds and sunshine;9;-6;WSW;14;34%;5%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;27;20;Hazy sun;33;20;E;7;48%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;W;9;72%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cold;3;-2;P.M. snow showers;3;-4;ENE;28;71%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Brief a.m. showers;17;7;NNE;13;50%;61%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;17;14;Spotty showers;17;13;SW;29;74%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;18;Low clouds;24;19;SSE;13;77%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;A shower or t-storm;25;16;ENE;11;78%;81%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;E;16;62%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;-8;-18;Snow showers, colder;-14;-20;NE;25;71%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Some sun, pleasant;34;25;SE;10;59%;23%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;22;16;Becoming cloudy;22;18;ESE;15;76%;34%;6

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;28;23;Mostly cloudy, windy;28;23;ENE;31;61%;62%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;SE;9;23%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;25;14;Partial sunshine;26;14;NNW;11;55%;7%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;8;5;An afternoon shower;7;5;ENE;12;79%;86%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;11;73%;72%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Plenty of sun;32;23;N;11;48%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;24;14;Cloudy;24;14;NW;6;59%;44%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;An afternoon shower;10;4;Not as cool;14;3;N;5;43%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;WNW;9;35%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;S;9;69%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;40;24;NNE;13;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Quite cold;-6;-16;Very cold with snow;-9;-11;ENE;16;62%;97%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;29;22;A shower or two;29;22;NNE;10;57%;78%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;31;23;A shower or t-storm;31;22;WSW;11;71%;90%;11

Kolkata, India;Sun and clouds;33;20;Hazy sunshine;33;19;SSW;8;42%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Clouds and sun, warm;36;24;N;6;59%;31%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;13;3;E;11;70%;68%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;29;25;SW;9;81%;68%;5

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;25;21;Partly sunny;25;21;SSE;13;71%;39%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Times of rain;15;12;Cloudy with a shower;16;13;SSW;11;82%;89%;2

London, United Kingdom;A couple of squalls;2;-3;Snow showers;1;-4;NNE;15;68%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;18;7;A shower or two;14;6;NW;9;52%;59%;4

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;W;10;76%;67%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;16;2;A little p.m. rain;6;4;SSE;10;48%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;E;15;67%;72%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;N;8;75%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;33;26;E;14;58%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;26;14;Mostly sunny;30;20;N;20;42%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny intervals;25;12;A t-storm in spots;25;11;SSE;7;41%;45%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;A shower in spots;28;21;NE;10;67%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid with some sun;-10;-21;Mostly sunny;-14;-17;ENE;14;64%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;25;E;19;72%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny;26;18;ENE;12;58%;10%;9

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, breezy, mild;5;-3;Increasing clouds;7;0;WSW;6;62%;25%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-15;-21;Sunny, but frigid;-14;-22;NE;10;59%;25%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;36;25;Hazy and hot;36;26;NE;9;42%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;32;15;Sun and clouds;31;16;NNE;17;38%;9%;11

New York, United States;Fog this morning;11;3;Sunny and mild;13;4;SW;11;33%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;Mostly sunny;18;7;WSW;13;66%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;-14;-26;Sunny, but cold;-15;-25;E;6;84%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;1;Sunshine;13;3;NE;10;50%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;-5;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-14;NNE;20;53%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with some sun;5;-6;Mostly sunny, mild;7;0;SW;18;62%;30%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable cloudiness;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;14;75%;75%;11

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;31;22;A t-storm in spots;32;22;NNW;15;64%;45%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Spotty showers;30;22;NE;12;69%;70%;11

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;0;-7;Turning sunny;-1;-8;ENE;16;29%;3%;3

Perth, Australia;Cooler with some sun;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;SE;19;44%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;36;23;Clouds and sun;35;24;SSW;7;54%;29%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Cloudy with a shower;33;24;ENE;14;71%;87%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;19;A shower in places;31;19;ENE;8;46%;48%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, very cold;-6;-13;Low clouds breaking;-7;-13;ENE;9;37%;41%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;9;-1;Low clouds;9;-2;ENE;6;62%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;19;12;A few showers;19;12;S;16;61%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A little p.m. rain;19;11;Clouds and sun;19;10;SSE;17;70%;29%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;30;24;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;11;76%;84%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;7;6;A morning shower;7;3;SSE;24;82%;47%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;-8;-17;Sunshine and colder;-12;-19;ENE;16;72%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;7;79%;85%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;22;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;15;NNW;22;51%;7%;7

Rome, Italy;Colder;4;-8;Sunny, but cold;4;-8;NNE;9;59%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder with flurries;-10;-21;Colder;-16;-23;ENE;16;61%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;12;5;Mostly sunny;15;6;W;16;42%;8%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny;27;15;ENE;18;57%;7%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;21;A shower or two;27;22;ENE;13;68%;83%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny;25;17;N;8;73%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;28;9;Mostly sunny;26;9;WNW;8;27%;6%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;29;13;Nice with some sun;27;13;SW;8;53%;15%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;26;19;A shower or two;26;19;N;8;76%;69%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;18;9;Occasional rain;14;12;SSW;11;85%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;7;3;A little rain;8;4;S;16;76%;69%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;10;-1;Mostly cloudy;10;3;SE;8;49%;29%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;13;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;8;SE;20;70%;89%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NNE;20;73%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold with snow;-4;-8;Snow showers;-1;-9;ESE;16;80%;98%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;22;A shower or two;27;22;ENE;11;66%;67%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of squalls;-3;-11;A couple of squalls;-9;-11;ENE;20;61%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Morning showers;22;19;Partly sunny;24;17;NE;19;55%;25%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;21;16;Warmer;26;16;SE;13;63%;15%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, snow showers;-7;-16;A snow shower;-13;-19;ENE;20;60%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Mild with some sun;18;8;ENE;10;62%;14%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;12;2;A little a.m. rain;6;1;N;8;84%;75%;1

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;14;7;NNE;11;41%;66%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;21;13;Showers around;19;11;ESE;10;68%;60%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;10;3;A little rain;8;-1;ENE;10;64%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with clearing;7;3;Partly sunny;11;4;WNW;13;54%;25%;4

Toronto, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;6;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;9;1;SW;19;66%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;12;A p.m. shower or two;22;12;WNW;16;56%;66%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;14;7;An afternoon shower;15;7;W;9;73%;60%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-10;-20;A little p.m. snow;-5;-23;NNW;8;79%;80%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;5;1;Showers around;6;1;ENE;7;67%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;Very cold;-5;-11;Cloudy and very cold;-6;-11;NNW;17;41%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, not as hot;31;21;Partly sunny;29;20;ESE;7;49%;27%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;-11;-20;Mostly sunny;-13;-18;ENE;14;63%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid;-8;-13;Cloudy and very cold;-8;-14;ENE;18;56%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning rain, cooler;16;14;Cloudy;20;16;ENE;21;62%;83%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;19;Lots of sun, warm;36;18;SW;7;40%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;12;0;A morning shower;10;1;E;5;62%;57%;3

