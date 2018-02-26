Merkel seeks to rally party behind her over coalition deal

German Chancellor and party chairwoman Angela Merkel looks on during the party convention of the Christian Democratic Union CDU in Berlin, Germany, Mo
German Chancellor and party chairwoman Angela Merkel holds a voting card during the party convention of the Christian Democratic Union CDU in Berlin,
German Chancellor and party chairwoman Angela Merkel waves during the party convention of the Christian Democratic Union CDU in Berlin, Germany, Monda
German Chancellor and party chairwoman Angela Merkel speaks to the delegates during the party convention of the Christian Democratic Union CDU in Berl
Designated Education Minister Anja Karliczek smiles when posing for a photo prior to the party convention of the Christian Democratic Union CDU in Ber
FILE - In this March 13, 2016 file photo Julia Kloeckner, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Party CDU, is interviewed in a TV studio after the
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2018 file photo Finance State Secretary Jens Spahn arrives for a board meeting of the Christian Democratic party CDU in Berlin
Party chairwoman German Chancellor Angela Merkel is flanked by her party deputies Armin Laschet, left, and Julia Kloeckner at the start of a board mee
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging her party to sign off on a deal to form a new coalition government with the center-left Social Democrats.
Merkel told a party convention Monday that Germany is in a "difficult and previously unknown situation" without a new government five months after the election.
She acknowledged the Christian Democratic Union's disappointing result in last September's election, but insisted it had managed to make a strong mark in the agreement for a 'grand coalition' with the Social Democrats, citing financial aid for families and strengthening of law and order measures.
While discontent over Merkel's centrist course has grown within the party, members are expected to approve the deal. It still needs the approval of Social Democrats' members, expected by March 4.