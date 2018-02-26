Romanian anti-graft prosecutor called to answer charges

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's top legal body has summoned the chief anti-corruption prosecutor to answer charges made by the justice minister who wants her ousted over what he says are serious concerns about the way she does her job.

The Council of Supreme Magistrates said Monday that National Anti-Corruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi will be asked to respond Tuesday to a 20-point report made by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

Toader has claimed that Kovesi has "deformed reality" about Romania and its rule of law in interviews with the foreign media. He also said she displayed an "excessively authoritarian attitude" by personally supervising prosecutors investigating a contentious decree that would have decriminalized official misconduct. The minister also claimed Kovesi strove to convict senior officials "at any price."

Kovesi denies the accusations.