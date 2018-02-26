10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SURVIVORS ALLOWED BACK IN FLORIDA SCHOOL TO COLLECT BELONGINGS

Students of Stoneman Douglas High School collected backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

2. SYRIA RECONSTRUCTION STARTS EVEN AS DESTRUCTION CONTINUES

Seven years of war, airstrikes and barrel bombs have left entire cities and infrastructure a landscape of rubble, but damage is still being wreaked.

3. WHO'S MEETING LEADERS OF THE 50 STATES

President Donald Trump says the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school is the top issue he wants to discuss with the nation's governors.

4. WHICH ISSUE IS DOMINATING LAWMAKERS' AGENDA

After a 10-day break, members of Congress are returning to work under hefty pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence.

5. WHERE IS A PLAN TO END PRESIDENTIAL TERM LIMITS DRAWING CRITICISM

A move by China's ruling Communist Party's to enable President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely has been met with satire and criticism.

6. UNION FEES UNDER REVIEW BY TOP JUDGES

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that could deal a painful financial blow to organized labor, taking up a challenge to a law that allows unions representing government employees to collect fees from workers who choose not to join.

7. DEMOCRATIC GOLDEN STATE VETERAN SNUBBED AHEAD OF PRIMARY

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term.

8. PRESIDENT'S ENTHUSIASM FOR DEREGULATION HITS SAFETY RULES

In Trump's first year in office, at least a dozen safety rules that were under development or already adopted have been repealed, withdrawn, delayed or put on the back burner.

9. KOREA RETURNING TO NORMAL AFTER WINTER GAMES

With the end of the 2018 Winter Olympics, a swath of the eastern Korean Peninsula is readying itself to resume more typical days.

10. VACCINE DEBATE KEY ISSUE IN ITALIAN ELECTIONS

A new law requiring parents to vaccinate their kids against measles and nine other childhood diseases has become one of the most divisive themes of the March 4 vote.