Expats in Taipei the 9th lowest-paid in the world: HSBC survey

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Taipei placed ninth from the bottom in the global rankings of expat salaries among 52 cities across the world, according to the latest HSBC Expat Explorer survey.

Expatriates working in Taipei make US$76,788 per year on average, higher than in Buenos Aires, Prague, Manchester, Glasgow, Barcelona, Birmingham, Brisbane and Edinburgh, according to the HSBC survey of 27,587 expats from 159 countries and territories.

A total of 52 cities reached the minimum sample threshold of 90 expat respondents and were analyzed separate from their countries.

Expatriates who work in Mumbai, India, are the highest-paid in the world, according to the survey conducted by HSBC Bank International, earning an average of US$217,165, more than double the world average of US$99,903, the survey found, according to multiple reports.

Next were expats in San Francisco, with an average annual salary of US$207,227, and three other Asian cities --Shanghai (4th, US$202,211), Jakarta (8th, US$152,589) and Hong Kong (9th, US$152,589) -- also ranked among the top 10.

Edinburgh ranked at the bottom with an average expat salary of US$56,250 a year, the reports said.

The average earnings of expats were higher than US$100,000 in 31 cities. (By Evelyn Kao)Enditem/ls