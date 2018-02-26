Ireland No 8 Heaslip retires after year out with injury

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland No. 8 Jamie Heaslip has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect after nearly a year out with a back injury.

The 34-year-old Heaslip, who played 95 games for Ireland and captained the country 13 times, has not played since suffering a back problem near the end of the Six Nations 11 months ago. He underwent a second operation on the injury in November.

Announcing his retirement in a statement on Twitter on Monday, Heaslip said "time will get to us all, but it's cornered me earlier than I hoped."

He said he was taking the decision on medical advice "to ensure my future well-being."

Heaslip won three Six Nations titles and was a European champion at club level with Leinster on three occasions.