German prosecutors detain Syrian accused of terror links

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have detained a 28-year-old Syrian man on allegations he fought with an extremist organization in Syria.

Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement Monday that the suspect, whose name was not released, was detained last week upon his arrival at Frankfurt airport.

Prosecutor Alexander Badle says the suspect is accused of membership in the ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham group since 2013 or 2014, and that he is also accused of having participated in battles in the Syrian civil war.

He first entered Germany in 2015 as an asylum- seeker, but left the country again last summer. When he tried to re-enter Germany last week, he was detained.

Prosecutors said they could not reveal any further details because of the ongoing investigation.