Taiwan shares end up but come off high

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed higher, led by large cap stocks in both electronics and non-high tech sectors, but came off an early high amid lingering worries over a possible interest rate hike cycle in the U.S. market, dealers said.

Many investors refrained from picking up shares for the moment as fears over a major pullback ahead of stiff technical resistance at round the 20-day moving average of 10,893 points remained a concern, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taiex) ended up 42.15 points, or 0.39 percent, at 10,836.70, after moving between 10,827.98 and 10,890.69, on turnover of NT$120.08 billion (US$4.11 billion).

The market opened up 0.31 percent and moved to the day's high in the early morning session, focusing on market heavyweights, in a reaction to a rally on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose almost 350 points or 1.39 percent at the end of last week, dealers said.

With the Taiex moving closer to the 20-day moving average, some investors shifted to the sell side to lock in earlier gains, prompting the broader market to fall back from its early high by the end of the session, they said.

"Technically speaking, the local main board faces high technical hurdles ahead of the 20-day moving average," Mega International Investment Services Corp. analyst Alex Huang said.

"It was no surprise the weighted index failed to challenge that level despite the significant gains on Wall Street at a time when turnover remains moderate with many investors reluctant to chase prices," Huang said.

The silver lining was, Huang said, select large cap stocks such contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp. continued their upturn, although they also failed to maintain early highs.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, rose 0.61 percent to close at NT$246.50, off an early high of NT$247.50, with 35.88 million shares changing hands. Led by TSMC, the bellwether electronics sector ended up 0.22 percent and the semiconductor sub-index closed up 0.49 percent.

Also in the high tech sector, shares in DRAM maker Nanya Technology Corp. gained 1.38 percent to end at NT$81.00, while iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., second to TSMC in terms of market value, fell 0.11 percent to close at NT$88.80, off an early high of NT$89.80.

Among gaining old economy stocks, shares in Formosa Petrochemical Corp. rose 2.16 percent to close at NT$118.00, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. added 1.52 percent to end at NT$80.30 after a rebound staged by international crude oil prices. Paper supplier YFY Inc. soared 7.41 percent to close at NT$14.50 after tissue paper makers announced they would raise product prices in mid-March.

"Market sentiment remains haunted by interest rate hikes in the U.S. market as the world's largest economy is growing at a stronger than expected pace," Huang said.

"Higher interest rates in the U.S. are expected to boost the greenback and cause funds to move out of the region, the last thing local equity investors want to see," Huang said. (By Frances Huang)Enditem/AW