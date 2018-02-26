Taiwanese netizens pity Suzuki driver after costly collision with Maserati and Ferrari 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After images of a Suzuki which rear-ended into a Maserati, Ferrari and Nissan surfaced on social media, Taiwanese netizens took pity on the hapless owner of the budget car as he will likely be stuck with the astronomical repair bill.

At 6 p.m., Sunday (Feb. 25) evening, a user of the Facebook group Taiwan News Reporter's Union Information Platform (台灣新聞記者聯盟資訊平台), surnamed Lin, posted images of a five car pileup at the 214.3 kilometer mark of Freeway No. 3. At 2:50 p.m., a white Suzuki driver is suspected of having rear-ended a Maserati, causing it to collide with a Ferrari, which in turn smashed into the Nissan.

A preliminary investigation by the police found that the owner of the Suzuki was at fault, and thus he must not only foot the bill to repair his own car and the Nissan, but he must also compensate the the owners of the Maserati and Ferrari for the cost of the repairs to their super costly cars. However, the owner of the Suzuki is only 20 years of age, drawing pity from many Taiwanese netizens.



Black Ferrari. (Image from 台灣新聞記者聯盟資訊平台 Facebook page)

Highway police said that at the time of the accident, there was a heavy flow of traffic when a Nissan sedan suddenly slowed down, but the drivers of a Ferrari and a Maserati behind it recognized the danger and slowed down. However, the young 20-year-old driver behind the wheel of the Suzuki, who is surnamed Tsai (蔡), is suspected of not paying attention and did not have time to react before smashing into the Maserati in front of him.



Black Ferrari (center), white Maserati (right). (Image from 台灣新聞記者聯盟資訊平台 Facebook page)

The Maserati then crashed into the Ferrari, which in turn struck the Nissan. Adding insult to injury, a Mazda then suddenly crashed from behind the Suzuki, repeating the sequence of crashes all the way up to the Nissan.

Highway police said that none of the drivers tested positive for the presence of alcohol in their bloodstream. After an investigation, police believe the crash was the result of the Suzuki driver not properly paying attention to the vehicle in front of him when the Nissan slowed down.

Tsai was found to be at fault for the collisions with the three vehicles in front of him, but the total damage estimate is being calculated. The liability for the accident will be clarified after the appraisals are completed.

A flood of comments soon came in response to Tsai's plight:

"Selling his kidney will not be enough to cover the cost."

"This really is a lose-lose situation."

"Heart is bleeding."

"I really hope he's got insurance, because liability for three cars is going to cost a lot."

"This story tells us: High-end insurance coverage is worth it, because you never know who you're going to run into."