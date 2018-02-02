Visiting Thai students enjoy Taiwanese Opera on exchange trip to Yilan, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of 25 students from Thailand are visiting Yilan, Taiwan, learning about Taiwanese culture and society on a seven day exchange trip, hosted by the private Fo Guang University.



The group consists of students as well as faculty members and civil servants, who all chose to come because of an interest in Taiwan, and the opportunity to learn more about various cultural activities like Taiwanese Opera (歌仔戲).



According to Liberty Times, some Thai students upon seeing Taiwanese Opera, remarked that they felt Taiwanese traditions are quite different from opera styles in China.



In cooperation with the local government, the week-long exchange program was organized and managed by the Buddhist Fo Guang University. The program aims to help preserve Taiwan’s cultural assets, while also building international bridges to increase Yilan’s presence in the region.



The program is considered one of the cultural and social exchanges endorsed by Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy. The director of Fo Guang Univ.’s “Southbound” office Chen Shangmao (陳尚懋) says that during the short winter education program students can learn a lot about the culture and history of Taiwan, and Yilan.



The mayor of Yilan, Jiang Congyuan (江聰淵) noted that Thailand is a key nation and partner of the Southbound Policy, and that as a 95 percent Buddhist nation, there is a lot of affinity between religious traditions in Taiwan and Thailand.



The mayor hopes these exchanges will continue to help create deeper understanding and friendship between the two countries.