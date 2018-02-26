Chinese president's top economic adviser going to Washington

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser will hold talks with American officials in Washington this week amid mounting tension over trade disputes.

The foreign ministry said Monday that Liu He, who runs the ruling Communist Party's top economic policy group, will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation on trade and economic matters.

A ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, gave no details of whom Liu will meet or what message he will deliver on the six-day visit beginning Tuesday.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has raised duties on some Chinese steel and aluminum products to counter what it says are improper subsidies. Washington is investigating other products and Beijing's technology policies.

China's government has threatened possible retaliation, saying it is ready to defend its interests.