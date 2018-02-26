India to host multinational naval exercise in the backdrop of China's military posturing in Indo-Pacific region

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—An Indian navy spokesperson said that India will host a mega multinational naval exercise in March, according to Indian media reports on Sunday.

Indian media reports quoted Indian Navy Spokesperson DK Sharma in a talk as saying that India will conduct an eight-day joint naval exercise around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with navies from 16 countries beginning on March 6.

"The interactions during 'Milan' encompass sharing of views and ideas on maritime good order and enhancing regional cooperation for combating unlawful activities at sea," Sharma was quoted as saying by the reports.

The biennial exercise “Milan” is being organized at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the backdrop of China's growing military posturing in the Indo-Pacific region. Reports also quoted unidentified Indian officials as saying that the issue of China's military maneuvers in the South China Sea is likely to figure during discussions among navy chiefs of the participating countries.

Countries participating in the exercise include Australia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Vietnam, Thailand, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya and Cambodia.

In November, India, the US, Australia and Japan expressed an idea for the quadrilateral coalition to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of Chinese influence.

