Force India, Toro Rosso, Haas unveil new cars for F1 season

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Force India, Toro Rosso and Haas have unveiled their new cars for the 2018 Formula One season shortly before preseason testing begins Monday near Barcelona.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon pulled the tarp off Force India's pink-and-white VJM11.

Perez and Ocon return for Force India after a good 2017, when the team finished fourth in the standings behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly, who made their F1 debuts last year, did the honors for Toro Rosso's STR13. The two drivers have won a combined nine grand prixs.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen also return for Haas, eighth of the 10 teams last year.

Testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya runs until Thursday and returns from March 6-9.

The season-opening Australia GP is on March 25.