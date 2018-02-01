Chiayi dance troupe opens Taiwan Lantern Festival celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The women of the Puzi Sisters Network (朴子姊妹連線) rehearsed their canine-themed dance number for five months in preparation to headline the opening ceremonies of this year's Lantern Festival celebration on March 2.

Chiayi will host Taiwan's national celebration of the Lantern Festival beginning tomorrow Feb. 26 through March 11.



(Image provided by Puzi Sisters Network)

“Getting to dance on a national platform is truly a once in a lifetime experience,” said one of the Puzi Sister dancers.

The Puzi Sisters will perform "She-wolf" (女狼傳說) at 8 p.m. on March 2. Their performance features Rumba and Cha-cha inspired choreography to two dog-related songs, in homage to this year’s zodiac.



(Image provided by Puzi Sisters Network)

The dancers will wear matching white, flapper-inspired dresses with strands of white fur falling down their backs to symbolize the “wolf spirit” of the group, the Puzi Sisters told Taiwan News.

The dance troupe is made up of three generations of women, from 19 to 69 years old, according to UDN.



(Image provided by Puzi Sisters Network)

The Puzi Sisters Network is part of a non-governmental organization (NGO) first established 15 years ago by the Magistrate of Chiayi County, Helen Chang (張花冠). The group has since grown dramatically, from 15 members to over 400 members, and is now overseen by Chiayi politician, Sammy Huang (黃嫈珺).

Sammy Huang fought to provide free admittance to the group so local women and children could have the opportunity to take dance classes. The Puzi Sisters employed renown ballroom dance instructor, Derek Zhang (翁仲德), to coach their group.