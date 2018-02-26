Claw machine owners cash in on Taiwan's toilet paper panic 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Taiwan has fallen into the grips of a toilet paper panic, owners of claw vending machines have decided to start stocking their contraptions with packages of toilet tissue and guaranteed success for only NT$20 (US$0.68), quickly leading to a heated discussion among netizens.

In an post on the Facebook group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社), an arcade claw machine can be seen stocked with 10 packages of a brand name toilet paper product. The sign even reads, "You're not reading this wrong! Guaranteed success for NT$20." Soon many other netizens posted photos of other claw machines offering similar deals on toilet paper as their owners try to cash in on the "toilet paper zombie wave."

Netizens soon responded with reams of comments:

"No wonder there isn't any toilet paper left, they're all in the claw machines."

"These should be placed next to the bathroom at scenic areas."

"Clever, catching up with the craze, the most sought after item right now."



(Image from Facebook group Baofei Commune)