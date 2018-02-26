Famine again a threat in South Sudan, new report says

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — One year after South Sudan briefly declared a famine, more than half of the people in the world's youngest nation face extreme hunger amid civil war.

A new report by the United Nations and South Sudan's government says more than six million people are at threat without aid, up about 40 percent from a year ago.

An estimated 150,000 people in 11 counties could slip into famine this year.

Ross Smith with the U.N's World Food Program tells The Associated Press that "these are unprecedented levels of food insecurity" for the East African nation.

The U.N. says one in three people in South Sudan have been forced from their homes by the conflict, resulting in the worst production of the country's staple grains since the fighting began in late 2013.