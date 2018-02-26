Taiwan International Boat Show 2018 to showcase the leisure marine industry, beginning March 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The “Taiwan International Boat show 2018” (TIBS 2018) will showcase the leisure marine industry from all angles and demonstrate to visitors the joy of the ocean, according to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The show will take place at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and Horizon City Marina in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan from March 15 – 18.

As of October 2017, among the 120 exhibitors that have signed up, 10 Taiwan yacht makers and 10 yacht agents representing European and USA renowned brands will present nearly 35 yachts indoors, outdoors, and on the water, including globally proven luxury yacht names from Taiwan such as Ocean Alexander, Johnson Yachts, and Kha Shing, said TAITRA, which is responsible for implementing the event.

There will be seven exhibition areas: Yachts and Boats, Equipment & Accessories, Water Sports and Recreation, Maritime Service, Luxury Corner, International Pavilion and Marina Display.

Besides the seven exhibition areas, there will be a brand new Outdoor Lifestyle Zone to display diving supplies, camping supplies, camper vans, fishing tackle and outdoor activity equipment, TAITRA said, adding that the addition of the new zone will help build the show into an all-round outdoor life space.

(photo courtesy of TAITRA)

(photo courtesy of TAITRA)