Unexpected victim may have revealed Canadian serial killer

TORONTO (AP) — One was homeless, smoked crack cocaine and worked as a prostitute. Another was from a conservative Muslim family and hid the fact that he was gay from his family. Another was a recent immigrant with a drug problem.

Some of the known and suspected victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur fit a pattern: people on the margins of Canadian society whose disappearance attracted little attention.

But then Andrew Kinsman vanished. The 49-year-old LGBQT activist and former bartender in Toronto had many friends. When he suddenly went missing the day after Toronto's Gay pride parade, his friends noticed quickly, and so did the police.

Police set up a special task force to look into the disappearances in Toronto's "Gay Village" after Kinsman went missing. McArthur was arrested six months later.