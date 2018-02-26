Oilers overcome late collapse, down Ducks 6-5 in shootout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers recovered to beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-5 in a shootout Sunday after giving up two goals in the final 21 seconds of regulation.

Leon Draisaitl scored in his third straight game for the Oilers, who have won three in a row and four of five. Al Montoya made 41 saves, and Anton Slepyshev and Iiro Pakarinen also scored. Connor McDavid had three assists.

Rickard Rakell had a hat trick and Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who have earned at least one point in six consecutive home games. Adam Henrique also scored, and Ryan Miller stopped 37 shots.

Rakell scored with 20.9 seconds remaining in the third period to make it 5-4 and then tied it with 6.3 seconds to play. He beat Montoya with a wrist shot from the slot after Derek Grant won the faceoff against Draisaitl.

Draisaitl and McDavid scored in the shootout. Montoya stopped shots by Getzlaf and Ondrej Kase after Rakell made his shot.

Strome put the Oilers back in front 3-2 at 7:02 of the second period. Hampus Lindholm nearly broke up Draisaitl's centering pass during a 3-on-2 rush, but Strome was still able to reach back and score.

Strome added his fifth goal in five games by scoring 2:31 into the third for a 4-2 lead. It was his fifth career multi-goal game.

Getzlaf's long shot redirected off the back of Yohann Auvitu and in to cut the lead to 4-3 with six minutes to play, but Pakarinen scored 1:40 later to restore a two-goal margin.

The Ducks tied the game at 2 early in the second. Henrique scored on the power play at 1:22 after Adam Larsson leveled Rakell for a boarding penalty 10 seconds into the period.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead in the opening minute for the second straight night when Draisaitl scored his 20th goal after just 13 seconds.

Getzlaf made amends by helping set up Rakell's goal at 1:46 to tie it.

Slepyshev scored for the second straight game to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 12:55.

NOTES: Oilers forward Zack Kassian did not return after being clipped by Kase midway through the first period. . The Oilers acquired forward Pontus Aberg from Nashville in a three-team trade. They sent C Mark Letestu to Columbus as part of the deal.

