|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|Boston
|42
|19
|.689
|½
|Philadelphia
|32
|25
|.561
|8½
|New York
|24
|37
|.393
|18½
|Brooklyn
|19
|41
|.317
|23
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Miami
|31
|29
|.517
|3½
|Charlotte
|27
|33
|.450
|7½
|Orlando
|18
|41
|.305
|16
|Atlanta
|18
|42
|.300
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|24
|.593
|—
|Indiana
|34
|25
|.576
|1
|Milwaukee
|33
|26
|.559
|2
|Detroit
|28
|31
|.475
|7
|Chicago
|20
|39
|.339
|15
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|13
|.780
|—
|San Antonio
|36
|25
|.590
|11
|New Orleans
|33
|26
|.559
|13
|Memphis
|18
|40
|.310
|27½
|Dallas
|18
|42
|.300
|28½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Portland
|34
|26
|.567
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|34
|27
|.557
|2
|Denver
|33
|27
|.550
|2½
|Utah
|31
|29
|.517
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|46
|14
|.767
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|27
|.534
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|34
|.424
|20½
|Sacramento
|18
|41
|.305
|27½
|Phoenix
|18
|43
|.295
|28½
___
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 116, Orlando 105
Boston 121, New York 112
Miami 115, Memphis 89
Golden State 112, Oklahoma City 80
Minnesota 122, Chicago 104
Portland 106, Phoenix 104
Utah 97, Dallas 90
L.A. Lakers 113, Sacramento 108
|Sunday's Games
Charlotte 114, Detroit 98
New Orleans 123, Milwaukee 121, OT
San Antonio 110, Cleveland 94
Houston 119, Denver 114
Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.