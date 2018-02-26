  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/26 11:29
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 41 17 .707
Boston 42 19 .689 ½
Philadelphia 32 25 .561
New York 24 37 .393 18½
Brooklyn 19 41 .317 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 25 .576
Miami 31 29 .517
Charlotte 27 33 .450
Orlando 18 41 .305 16
Atlanta 18 42 .300 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 24 .593
Indiana 34 25 .576 1
Milwaukee 33 26 .559 2
Detroit 28 31 .475 7
Chicago 20 39 .339 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 13 .780
San Antonio 36 25 .590 11
New Orleans 33 26 .559 13
Memphis 18 40 .310 27½
Dallas 18 42 .300 28½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 26 .587
Portland 34 26 .567
Oklahoma City 34 27 .557 2
Denver 33 27 .550
Utah 31 29 .517
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 46 14 .767
L.A. Clippers 31 27 .534 14
L.A. Lakers 25 34 .424 20½
Sacramento 18 41 .305 27½
Phoenix 18 43 .295 28½

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 105

Boston 121, New York 112

Miami 115, Memphis 89

Golden State 112, Oklahoma City 80

Minnesota 122, Chicago 104

Portland 106, Phoenix 104

Utah 97, Dallas 90

L.A. Lakers 113, Sacramento 108

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 114, Detroit 98

New Orleans 123, Milwaukee 121, OT

San Antonio 110, Cleveland 94

Houston 119, Denver 114

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.