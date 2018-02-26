NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

The Colorado State Patrol says Fegan was driving an SUV when he tried to merge onto a highway and was broadsided by a commuter bus near Aspen, which is about 180 miles west of Denver.

Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton told the Aspen Times the SUV's other occupants, Fegan's 5-year-old son and a 29-year-old California woman, were airlifted to a Denver hospital in serious condition.

The NBA posted a tweet offering its condolences and thoughts to Fegan's family.

No one on the bus was hurt. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO said the driver didn't have time to avoid the collision.

Fegan was long considered one of the best player agents in the NBA, a ruthless negotiator on behalf of clients that included John Wall, Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins. In 2016, Fegan was on Forbes magazine's list of top agents.

"Arms around his family ," National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts tweeted. "Rest In Peace, my friend."