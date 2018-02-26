Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 26 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: China moves to scrap limits on presidential term



@China Times: China to lift presidential term limit, clearing way for Xi Jinping to stay in power



@Liberty Times: China's president could serve unlimited terms



@Apple Daily: Woman enters F-16 fighter cockpit without permission



@Economic Daily News: TSMC focuses on 3nm processes, invests over NT$100 billion in R&D center



@Commercial Times: Nan Ya Plastics to invest NT$15 billion in expansion of electronic material plants