Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 26

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/26 09:00

Taipei, Feb. 26 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China moves to scrap limits on presidential term

@China Times: China to lift presidential term limit, clearing way for Xi Jinping to stay in power

@Liberty Times: China's president could serve unlimited terms

@Apple Daily: Woman enters F-16 fighter cockpit without permission

@Economic Daily News: TSMC focuses on 3nm processes, invests over NT$100 billion in R&D center

@Commercial Times: Nan Ya Plastics to invest NT$15 billion in expansion of electronic material plants
