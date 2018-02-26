Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 2:28 a.m. this morning (Feb. 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 34.7 kilometers southeast of Yilan County at a depth of 17.7 kilometers, according to CWB data.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Yilan County, an intensity level of 4 was recorded in Hualien County and Nantou County registered an intensity level of 3. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County and Yunlin County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in the rest of Taiwan proper with the exception of Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Taitung counties in southern Taiwan.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.